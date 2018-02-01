John McLellan: Major General shows Edinburgh the way on tourism

You’d expect a Major General to express himself in robust terms and the Transport for Edinburgh chief executive George Lowder has not disappointed in his opinions about the future of tourism in Edinburgh.

But in challenging the view that the City has gone too far in encouraging visitors, he has also helped produce a practical plan to spread the load and encourage visitors to explore beyond the city centre hotspots.

The new Wayfinding system to be trialled this summer aims to use better sign-posting, leafleting and online resources to get people further afield, which presumably means getting on his buses.

Promoting the existing bus app and the m-ticket system should mean it’s not too difficult, but the test will be to see how many people really want to go further afield when there is so much to see and do in the middle.

