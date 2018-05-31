John McLellan: Marathon traffic chaos has a lesson for the future

Big races are great because they promote fitness, attract visitors and, if on the box, are a perfect showcase for the city.

Most of us can live with a little inconvenience but in a complex, old place like Edinburgh it doesn’t take much for things to go wrong.

Sunday’s marathon was a case in point, where the road closures and the Leith Street diversions combined to cause problems across the east of the city.

I heard from a Craigentinny resident who ordered a taxi the night before for 10am to take two elderly visitors to Waverley to catch an 11am train.

The taxi firm called at 9.30am to say it might take an hour to get there and so they set off by car and arrived with just ten minutes to spare.

What will happen next year if the whole of Leith Walk is up is anyone’s guess.

