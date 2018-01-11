John McLellan: Me? Influential? Cammy Day’s having a laugh

My council colleague Cammy Day somewhat exaggerated my influence when he wrote in this week’s Evening News that I had persuaded the Conservative group to support a tourist tax.

Not so. Cammy’s problem is that his SNP partners have been put back in their box by the national party before they could even get a concrete proposal off the ground.

So my group can’t take an official position on something which doesn’t exist.

As I wrote here last week, my personal view for many years is that, in principle, a visitor levy can work and it would be hypocritical to change my mind now.

But I admire Cammy’s sense of mischief and good humour…

