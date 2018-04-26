John McLellan: Meadowbank campaigners unhappy about different things

Save Meadowbank campaigners were out in force for their public meeting last week and us councillors, put up on the stage for the inevitable coconut shy, were left in no doubt about the depth of feeling as the decision about the new sports centre plans comes closer.

While it was clear the audience was very unhappy with the proposals for the site and the consultation, it was less clear that they were all unhappy about the same things. Several wanted the whole thing stopped and the council to commit to building a like-for-like international standard arena, with not a square foot lost from sport and recreation. Others were unhappy about any reduction in local facilities, but there was unanimous concern about the impact of a dense housing development and parking limitations in an area where parking is already insufficient.

The housing and commercial development has months, if not years, to go before anything is firmed up and community concerns must be taken on board as plans are formalised. As for the sports centre, even at this late stage there is still time for a review of the facilities, in particular concerns raised by Edinburgh Athletics Club and Edinburgh City FC, the floodlight provision and parking.

While the detailed sport centre planning application was due to be heard on 15 May, it now looks as if the decision will be deferred for a full hearing at the end of June so there are now two months in which further adjustments can be made.

