John McLellan: Rich Leonard was pals with my uni band’s bass player

Bawling quotes from Karl Marx at the Finance Secretary during last week’s Scottish parliament budget debate, new Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard is using all the energy and volume he can muster to raise his profile among Scottish voters, a wise move given his public recognition factor won’t be the highest.

Indeed I had no idea who he was before Kezia Dugdale’s resignation and didn’t pay much attention to his months of ding-dong with Anas Sarwar.

So on his election I thought I better find out more. Privately educated from North Yorkshire; interesting. Age 55; same as me and about as grey.

Attended Stirling University; ooh same as me, I wonder if I know people he knows … Tower Hamlets councillor David Edgar, pal of Jack McConnell?

Wait a minute … it’s Rich Leonard! Pals with a bloke from Harrogate who played bass in our band … big fan of The Police, the reggae-influenced mega-pop band, not the force … Was he political?

Can’t remember, certainly a lot less left-wing than the Ayrshire Commies on our floor, but then again so was Brezhnev.

Quiet fellow … my, how times change … I wonder if he’s still doesn’t mind being called Rich…

