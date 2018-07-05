John McLellan: SNP’s McVey slapped down by Hyslop over tourist tax

Talk about being put in your place. This week council leader Adam McVey trumpeted his plans to unveil a tourist tax scheme for Edinburgh next year, suggesting that objections from the Scottish Government were being tackled.

“We have engaged with them [the Scottish Government] pretty consistently, articulating what we want and to be fair to them, we have listened to what they have said in terms of the circumstances that they would entertain it.”

READ MORE: Tourist tax to be unveiled in Edinburgh ‘within 12 months’, says McVey

This was all clearly news to Scottish Culture and Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop, whose remit this is.

No sooner was the story out than she had tweeted: “You have no shared plans, no tourist business consultation and no agreement with the Scottish Government.”

This must be the robust and professional approach Cllr McVey says he’s taking ... goodness knows what an amateur process would be like.

READ MORE: Edinburgh tourist tax voted through by council