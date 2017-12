Thirty days hath September, April, June ... and all the rest have 31.

My parliamentary colleague Miles Briggs MSP is an extraordinarily busy man – campaigning for Frank’s Law to pay for dementia care for under-65s, disabled access at Waverley and to save local GP surgeries – to the extent that he appears to have created a new day to cram it all in.

At least that’s the impression from his latest newsletter, which includes a handy 2018 calendar featuring St Andrew’s day Plus One: November 31.