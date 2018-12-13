John McLellan: South Sub smoke signals spotted

A peep of steam, as it were, seems to be gathering behind renewed calls for the re-opening of the South Sub train loop to a hybrid train-tram system that can use both the existing freight line and avoid the already congested Waverley by transferring to the tram line at Haymarket.

Presumably it would reconnect with the old train line somewhere around Abbeyhill by extending the line along Princes Street, up Waterloo Place and along Regent Road, and there is a suggestion that a spur at Cameron Toll could go up Old Dalkeith Road to the Royal Infirmary and the Bioquarter.

Easy peasy, except it would involve the South Sub tram cutting across all the main train lines heading West and North, unless a very long and tall bridge was built to get it up over the railway electricity supply. At the other end, blocking off the Leith Street-North Bridge junction for years sounds like a recipe for chaos, as was the Leith Street closure earlier this year.

It also sounds like another black hole for public finances when the £165m it will cost for three miles of half-done tram work through Leith still hasn’t been signed off, and Transport for Edinburgh has designs on reviving the Granton Spur from Roseburn for which the junction work was laid as part of the original tram project.

Those 1961 pictures of bowler-hatted commuters leaving Morningside Station are likely to remain the last regular customers for some time to come.

Last stand just delays defeat

“C’est magnifique, mais ce n’est pas la guerre,” sighed the French officer as the Light Brigade charged to its doom against the Russian guns at the Battle of Balaclava. It’s magnificent, but it’s not war.

And as she charges on towards the inevitable, the Prime Minster fights on. Like Custer’s Last Stand or the Monty Python knight who calls it a draw when his arms and legs have been cut off, Theresa May’s determination goes beyond dogged and is earning the grudging admiration of her opponents. Except, like the Sioux warriors, her opponents are all around her – even those who voted to keep her last night.

The decision to scrap Tuesday’s Brexit vote in Parliament has not proved fatal this week but, as Mrs May realised, it will in due course. It’s impossible to send out so many Cabinet ministers, whose loyalty is always conditional, to insist the vote would take place and then U-turn hours later. The leadership campaign starts now. Michael Gove speaks to the Scottish news industry at the Journalists’ Charity lunch in Glasgow tomorrow, and it won’t just be about what a fun time he had as a reporter on the Aberdeen Press & Journal.

The home front

A hideously complex letter landed on the desk of Housing Minister Kevin Stewart recently, pointing out that the new housing plan for South East Scotland now being considered by his civil servants seriously underestimates the number of affordable homes needed for the next ten years at least.

For one thing, the 6000 shortfall since 2012 has somehow been left out as if the future calculations are starting from scratch. But the estimates don’t take into account affordable homes built without public subsidy on the presumption it will all be met by councils or social housing associations, and land allocation for the rest of the housing market could be seriously short.

It might suit the anti-growth agenda, but for the thousands of people trying to get on to the property ladder or moving to Edinburgh for work, it’s storing up more trouble if it’s not addressed.