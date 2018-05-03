John McLellan: The power of independence

With two independent councillors in the City Chambers, what would happen if other councillors choose to follow suit and form a new bloc?

If three or more independents came together they would be entitled to appoint a leader who could then claim special responsibility payments and attend leaders’ briefings with the chief executive.

Depending on who they leave, it would also alter the arithmetic for committee places, as the departure of Councillor Gavin Barrie from the SNP already has done to the regulatory & licensing and personnel appeals

committees on which the SNP can no longer justify three out of nine seats.

A new group could be in a powerful position and a councillor currently sidelined might find he or she suddenly has lots of new friends.

BLOB Now who could have put the O’Jays Backstabbers on the sound system when I was having a coffee in town this week? Glad someone reads this column ...

