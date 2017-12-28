Karen Koren: January can wait a little longer

That’s Christmas come and gone in a flash – and lots of fun was had with the family. Ate too much, sang songs, played games and fell asleep in front of the telly! Perfect Christmas in my book!

Now it’s time to look forward to New Year and what the future will hold. First things first though – there’s still time to to put off the inevitable and over-indulge for a few more days.

I am beginning to get that guilty feeling that comes at this time of year about how I should be planning an alcohol-free January, going on a diet and taking a lot more exercise.

My daughter, brother and I did do a long walk on Boxing Day, but not enough to feel guilt-free. We went up to the Pentlands where there was snow, the sun was shining and the scenery was stunning, it felt very Christmasy. The White Christmas effect was enough to make us feel happy that we had gone.

We have only three more nights of our production A Bottle of Wine and Patsy Cline at the Rose. It has been a tremendous run, with rave four- and five-star reviews.

The show finishes up on Saturday night and there’s still a few tickets available if you fancy seeing the best singer and actress performing in Edinburgh at this time of year. It is a grand girls’ night out.

I will be trying to find other shows similar for next Christmas. It may be that I get Morag Fullarton, who wrote and directed the Patsy Cline show, to revise the show she also wrote and directed, that we had on during the Festival – Doris Dolly and the Dressing Room Divas – and we convert it into a the Doris & Dolly Christmas Show. I think it would make a great show. We sold out the run during the Festival, so with the Christmas twist on it, I am sure we could do the same with Doris & Dolly.

Before we can shut up shop for Hogmanay we also have comedy shows in the Basement tonight, Friday and Saturday, with Jay Lafferty hosting Scott Agnew, JoJo Sutherland and Ross Leslie.

Come and enjoy some of these shows, before we go into 2018 and a brilliant new programme. Happy New Year everyone.