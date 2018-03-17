Kevin Buckle: Check out Avalanche’s all-time top 100 Scottish albums

I’m currently listing Avalanche’s top 100 best-selling Scottish albums of all time and it has proved tremendously popular.

The final top 20 will appear over the weekend and the tweets can be found using the hashtag #avalanchetop100.

It is no great surprise to anybody that Belle and Sebastian and Mogwai feature heavily but people have been discovering some bands they maybe haven’t come across such as Sons and Daughters, who have three entries, and Avalanche favourites There Will Be Fireworks, who have both their albums in the top 50.

Chemikal Underground’s entries reach double figures making it the top label and though I say so myself for anybody wanting to discover some great Scottish bands over the last four decades – and yes that makes me feel very old indeed – you could do worse than look through the list.

Sadly while Avalanche’s influence has never been greater because of social media it only rarely translates into sales as potential customers have so many other cheaper options available – and when I say cheaper I mainly mean free!

