Kevin Buckle: Golden Age of jazz comes to Leith

I’ve known the jazz musician John Burgess since as a young man he came in the shop to sell his record collection.

His mission was to buy a saxophone and take lessons. Neither of us could have imagined at the time just how successful he would be with that and he has since added clarinet to his talents too.

John has travelled the world playing with bands but has come home to set up a residency at the Papillon restaurant and cocktail bar on Commercial Street in Leith every Thursday. I’ve heard good things about the food too so definitely a win-win night out.

Live jazz trio ‘Trio Creole’ Thursday, 5 July, with saxophonist and clarinetist John Burgess, pianist Campbell Normand and bassist Ed Kelly.

Thursday 12 and 19 July with John Burgess, banjo player Ross Milligan and bassist Roy Percy.

Thursday 26 July with John Burgess, pianist Brian Kellock and bassist Andy Sharkey.

Playing stomps, rags, blues and ballads from the Golden Age of New Orleans jazz with tunes by Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Waller, Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington.

