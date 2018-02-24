Kevin Buckle: Our biggest acts are grown by small venues

With the announcement of the artists to play the Ross Bandstand during the Edinburgh Summer Sessions, including Kasabian (left) and Paloma Faith, there has been disappointment in some quarters that those appearing are so mainstream. Of course, for a venue of that size these are the sort of artists needed to make such an event viable.

Of course, for a venue of that size these are the sort of artists that are needed to make such an event viable.

At the same time, it was announced Leith Theatre was to be given £1 million by Edinburgh council towards its plans to reopen.

Again much as this is needed, it will cater for the bigger more established artists if not quite as popular as those that will be appearing in Princes Street Gardens.

READ MORE: Tom Jones among headliners for Edinburgh Summer Sessions

With lots of talk recently about grassroots venues and problems with noise, it is often forgotten that they face more challenges than just noise complaints.

While one big hand-out is easy, helping lots of small venues, that aren’t council-owned, with a variety of issues, isn’t easy at all and yet without these venues the bigger bands will not come through.

Quite what the answer is I’m not sure, but recognising that these venues do need help would be a start.

READ MORE: Window to the world: Edinburgh Festival at 70