Kevin Buckle: Richard Branson’s Edinburgh hotel was a well-kept secret

I’d heard for some days that there was to be news that would interest me but those who knew were sworn to secrecy which was very unusual.

The announcement that Richard Branson is to open a hotel on Victoria Street in the India Buildings did of course tick three boxes in that I have said more high-end hotels are needed in Edinburgh, it is very close to and should be a boon to the Grassmarket, and there is much talk of supporting local music.

The publicity was, as might be expected, timed and handled perfectly with the news spreading worldwide very quickly. I’ll certainly give it a week or two for the dust to settle and see what the implications are before making any judgements myself.

With planning permission already in place at least Richard Branson won’t wake up one morning to find out there are alternative plans to turn it into a school!

READ MORE: Richard Branson chooses Edinburgh for first UK Virgin hotel