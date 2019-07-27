Kevin Buckle: Royal Mile plans need to back local artists and businesses

This week’s warning from Edinburgh World Heritage that the Royal Mile is in danger of becoming a tourist ghetto carefully avoided the words ‘tartan tat’, instead settling for worrying about too many gift and souvenir shops.

Again choosing their words carefully EWH say “Our research among shop assistants suggests visitors’ desire to purchase high quality authentic Scottish products is frustrated by businesses selling lower-quality mass produced items, who ‘push the boundaries’ in terms of claims concerning Scottish production.”

This would depend on which shop assistants they spoke to! Of course, Edinburgh Council’s five-year Royal Mile Action Plan ended in 2018 after very little action having been taken at all.

When I first had any involvement a few years ago, councillors and officials had blamed a lack of money for very little happening. When I asked if any council-owned shops had been given to those offering a slightly lower rent but a more diverse offering, the answer was no. The reason, I was told, was that nobody had instructed officials to do so.

Not long after, when looking at something else, I stumbled across an agreement to extend a council lease on the Royal Mile. When I checked it was one of the tartan tat shops.

If something had been done five years ago we would be in a very different position now and many more diverse businesses would have had a chance to get established.

Now, given the current state of the High Street, it will be very difficult to improve what is on offer, based on any sound economic footing.

Also according to the EWH report, the city centre is full of tourists looking for high quality items made in Scotland.

From my time in the Tron Kirk arts market I can definitely say this isn’t true. There are so many tourist tat shops because that is what tourists buy, and any artist without pictures of the Castle and Greyfriars Bobby will sell very little.

Again, while other cities have tried their best to attract more discerning visitors, Edinburgh has been content to see figures rise on the back of films and a very obvious tourist offering.

I don’t think many tourists are fooled by silver rings ‘designed in Scotland’ but made somewhere in Asia.

I actually had a very good response from both the public and councillors when I suggested in one of my columns that Luckenbooths should return to the Royal Mile, and certainly that would be something that works on several levels. But without a lobby group being involved, ideas seem to have little chance with the council.

Giving £50k to some festival that will supposedly attract more visitors is not unusual at all for the council, and yet they just don’t understand that now if they are to improve what is on offer on the High Street, it will take investment and a change of thinking. A lot could be done with a relatively small investment.

Of course, what I’m advocating is no different from Avalanche’s appearance at Waverley Mall where the owners felt we had something we could add that improved what they had on offer, and so far at least everybody involved feels the idea has been a great success.

Edinburgh Council needs to show similar faith in local artists and businesses and if they do things may finally start to turn around.