Kevin Buckle: Scots singer took Liam Gallagher’s famous stance in 60s

A popular pic on the @avalanche_edin Twitter feed this week showed Ian Orr of Sixties Edinburgh beat group The Athenians adopting an approach to singing several decades ahead of a certain Liam Gallagher.

Normally when mentioned in my column the paper uses a cool pic of them all sitting on a bench but this pic I’d never seen until I was given a copy for the exhibition and the pose Ian is striking is a dead ringer for Liam so much so that everybody I showed it too saw the similarity straight away.

Liam Gallagher adopts a similar pose. Picture: SWNS

Already famous for being the first Scottish band to release a single, it now appears Ian can also claim to have adopted that familiar stance long before Mr Gallagher was even born!

