Ladies who munch don’t care if they make a wee boob – Hayley Matthews

When I decided to leave STV2 as a presenter, I’d thought about the decision for many months.

Doing the M8 Edinburgh to Glasgow rush-hour run twice a day was taking its toll on my family life. I thought about moving everyone through to Glasgow but for one person it didn’t seem justifiable so I decided to make the move to go freelance instead.

Baby No 2 was on his way shortly after and I took a leap of faith into the unknown, focusing on what felt right for me. Keeping the faith that “what is for me won’t go past me”, I’m now dipping my toes back in the career pool, albeit with baby steps. The new BBC Scotland channel has received great reviews in the first few days and I’m delighted to be doing a slot on the Saturday night programme Seven Days taking a look back at the week’s news. Being a working mum (well just beginning to do some work), four-month-old baby Oryn comes with me everywhere because he’s still on the boob. The team at the BBC have been incredible and have been really good at letting me bring Oryn into the green room to have a snooze in the buggy whilst mumma works, for which I’m eternally grateful. To be honest, he probably talks more sense about Brexit than I do.

I have to admit, though, that baby Oryn is an amazingly content baby. Smug alert! He sleeps 12 hours, rarely moans and always seems to be smiling. We even had him at the pictures to watch Vice, so when Boden invited me to their John Lewis opening event last week, I knew I could take him along for the afternoon, including the afternoon tea at The Balmoral after.

The event was great and after a few hours looking round the new colourful Boden section in John Lewis which hosts lots of bright colours and patterns, I found myself in the middle of the store breastfeeding whilst trying to decide between a pink blazer and a bright yellow cardigan called “happy”. I opted for the blazer so at least I’ll look smart for this weekends TV appearance, even though my hair probably won’t have been washed since last weekend (but don’t tell anyone). After a good look round the collection we spent the afternoon in The Balmoral for afternoon tea where Oryn was an absolute dream baby. I’m pleased to report that my only faux pas was realising I hadn’t tucked my boob away after a feeding session so had a nipple sticking out between the flaps on my top whilst chatting blouses. However, there was no spew, crying or screaming so I could endure the odd nipple flash if it meant I could enjoy the delights of a live harp in The Palm Court, Balmoral whilst enjoying a hot cup of coffee.

I had to chuckle at myself because being in mum mode when you never get to eat a proper meal, drink hot coffee or go for a shower in peace, I caught myself mid-shovel as I rammed a sandwich and pastry in my mouth whilst a dear friend held Oryn. I stopped mid-ram, only to look around and catch everyone daintily nibbling on their afternoon delights with ladylike poise. When you’re a working mum and you get offered a hot coffee and scone, it’s not that dissimilar a sight to the swiftness seen at a Black Friday sale! At least I’m well fed and dressed for Saturday’s stint on the BBC so see you then – hope you’ll be watching.