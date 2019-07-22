Leader comment: Bus strike during Fringe would be no laughing matter

We very much hope that an indefinite strike on Edinburgh’s buses can be avoided, even at this late stage.

As we reveal today, union chiefs have informed management that industrial action could start on Friday, August 2 - the first day of the Fringe.

To say that would cause chaos is putting it far too mildly.

No buses on the road when the city is at its busiest with visitors is unthinkable.

Union chiefs and bus bosses have now thrashed out a deal - including a 2.7 per cent pay rise - which will be put to staff in a series of ballots this week.

Concerns from the union over a bullying and harassment are also set to be addressed.

Whether it is enough remains to be seen, but it seems there is optimism today that an agreement with union members can be reached and the threat of industrial action taken off the table.

Every commuter and festival goer in Edinburgh will certainly be crossing their fingers for that.

Edinburgh has a fantastic bus service and brilliant drivers so it is sad to see the dispute reach this stage.

Let’s hope for an outcome which satisfies all, and the bus drivers can get back to what they do best - keep Edinburgh moving at the busiest time of the year.