Leader comment: DJ legend Bill Prentice proves age no barrier

Tomorrow from 5pm to 6pm, a remarkable broadcaster will be taking to the air.

He may not enjoy listening figures in the millions, but his loyal band of fans would never dream of missing a show.

The Sunday Seniors Hour on Black Diamond FM is presented by local legend 95-year-old Bill Prentice. A bit of a celebrity, he is even stopped by his fans - most of whom are of a similar vintage - in the street.

And despite recently giving up driving and therefore being unable to make it into the studio to present his weekly programme, he pre-records and edits it in his Bonnyrigg home before it is picked up and delivered to the studio.

It is this sort of commitment which has seen him being shortlisted for the Sage Person (over 60) award in the national Community Radio Awards where he will no doubt be competing against a group of relative whipper-snappers 30 years his junior.

More than that it is the best example that age is absolutely no barrier to pursuing your passion. After all, he only began presenting the show at the age of 84!

All the best to Bill for the awards ceremony and long may you continue to entertain and delight your fans across the county and beyond.