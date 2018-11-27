Leader comment: Remember the real people at heart of care crisis

It is a report which certainly makes sobering reading. Failing to tackle Edinburgh’s social care crisis could cause ‘direct harm’ to vulnerable people we are told today.

Obvious perhaps, but powerful when spelled out in black and white and we hope all members of the city council take note.

In a world of statistics and waiting times targets, of budgets and spreadsheets, it is important to be reminded that there are real people at the heart of this. Real people. Many of them Edinburgh taxpayers their whole lives who perhaps have never asked for anything from their city. Real people who are being let down when they need what appears to be the most basic of support.

Whether it is delays to care packages to allow an elderly person to stay in their own home a little while longer, or pensioners facing horrendous waits for an operation to make their lives that wee bit easier, the current crisis should shame us all.

We are relieved to hear there are some signs of progress now being made, and the social care partnership is beginning to get on top of some of the major issues. For those still waiting for help that may prove to be of little comfort.

We should judge ourselves by the way we care for our most vulnerable citizens. On that measure we are sadly lacking.