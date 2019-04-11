Leader comment: Why Ann Budge is right to get tough on Hearts troublemakers

The decision by Hearts owner Ann Budge to close a section of Tynecastle in response to fan misbehaviour is a drastic but sadly necessary one.

Some will no doubt say it will solve nothing, others that it will unfairly penalise innocent fans. Both are true, but what it does do is send a clear message to a minority of idiots intent on causing trouble that they will no longer be tolerated.

The vast majority of fans are there for one thing - to support their team and enjoy an afternoon of entertainment. Their experience is currently being ruined by a handful of yobs who clearly have no interest in sport but a passion for dragging their club’s name through the dirt.

Of course it is not just Hearts who face this challenge. Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster this week announced the best CCTV system in the country will be installed in Easter Road with the ability to monitor every seat in the ground.

It is depressing that it has come to this but in truth far tougher action should have been taken before now.

Ann Budge has been brave in taking a stand which will certainly not be popular, and others should follow. We can only hope this is the start of reclaiming the beautiful game from the ugly minority.