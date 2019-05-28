Let’s terminate climate crisis – Angus Robertson

What do Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (pictured) and the city of Edinburgh have in common? They are all headlining at a big climate action conference in Vienna this week.

Teenage environmentalist Thunberg started the global student strike movement which is forcing decision makers to think about what we are doing to the planet, while Arnold “Terminator” Schwarzenegger has been a long-term committed advocate for the environment.They will be joined at the conference top table by Edinburgh Northern and Leith MSP Ben Macpherson, who is representing the Scottish Government at the R20 Austria World Summit. Our Europe Minister has been asked to attend because Scotland is an environmental trailblazer.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon became the first head of government internationally to announce a “Climate Emergency” and the Scottish Government has just set a target for net-zero greenhouse emissions for 2045 which will see Scotland become carbon neutral by 2040.

In addition, Scotland will reduce emissions by 70 per cent by 2030 and 90 per cent by 2040, which must rate as the most ambitious statutory targets in the world for these years.

Meanwhile, the city of Edinburgh is pursuing hugely ambitious climate targets with the aim of becoming the first in the UK to reach a “net zero” carbon emissions target and to beat the 2045 overall target set out by the Scottish Government. This is helped by some healthy competition from Glasgow, which wants to beat Edinburgh to deliver earlier.

Whoever comes in first matters less than reaching the targets. We should be proud that both of our largest cities are being so ambitious.

Dear Reader,

Today I am honoured to start as a new weekly columnist with the Evening News. This paper covers the news of the city and the views of its residents and I am delighted to be able to share my opinions with you.

In nearly 30 years of journalism and as a parliamentarian I have understood how important local media is. As someone who grew up in central Edinburgh I know how important the Evening News is to the life of the Capital.

Going back to my time at Flora Stevenson’s Primary, Broughton High School and later working in the tourism sector and Scottish Parliament, I remember the commitment of the paper to covering the things that matter to people across Edinburgh.

It is my intention to try to focus on the positive opportunities for our Capital and reflect on the challenges for the future. If there are any issues you would like me to look at, please get in touch.

Best wishes,

Angus Robertson