Hibs player ratings against Celtic - your views online

Colin Moss

Interesting to see that the Ancient Tradition of the Annual Hibs Post Christmas Collapse is being honoured again.

Gordon Quinn

Celtic are on a different level from every other team in Scotland. Just have to look at their bench. After a bright start faded badly.

Ian Marinello

An excellent analysis of a side that accepted defeat too easily. They have more quality than us but we should compete and work much harder than we showed. Players hiding after we went behind. A poor attitude for a Hibs team that has been an issue since Lennon left.

Fergus McLouis Boyle

Team not good enough, manager not good enough. Beat 10 man Livi and a lot of people thought Hibs are back, naw! Bring back Lenny.

Ryan Morrison

Celtic are a very good team. We started bright but never stood a chance. Their players had the freedom of Easter Road. Made it too easy for them. We never put in one tackle the whole game. Only Rocky and Youan looked decent.

Alex Scott

Looking forward to the derby on Monday. A win for Hearts and everyone outside the Old Firm will be sick. We have had a horrendous start to season and boom, we are third already. Thought it would take till February - looking forward to rest of the season.

Gordon Willis

It’s weird how they turned up against Rangers and as usual lie down to Celtic.

Robert Fleming

Ron Gordon, Kensell and LJ have signed so many crap players and have so many players past their sell by date that Hibs basically need a completely new team. A huge clear out is needed and Ron might want a new manager!

Jappy Jamie

Unless they’re playing against 10 men they won’t win.

Andy Petrie

Down the wide right we were slaughtered. The movement of Celtic was great to see. But Hibs’ form is up and down.

Harry Bell

Four goals going on eight – shambolic performance.

Robert Brewster Wilson

But I thought hubs were the BIG team.

Barry Galbraith

Got to say, the first 20 minutes I was thinking Celtic have a game on their hands, but then we just moved up the gears.

Edinburgh Hogmanay

Ticket scam warning for Street Party and Concert in the Gardens as ticket sell-out is declared

Scott Shaw

Hope yer tickets are waterproof. A set of waders required this year.

Claire A A Eadie

Accept that you didn't get tickets when they were on sale and make alternative arrangements instead of trying to buy tickets in desperation- it just plays into scammers’ hands.

Brian Monaghan

I'd actually urge people WITH tickets to make other plans as well. The only time I went with friends visiting, the big screen we were watching broke and wasn't fixed. Frightening, crushing at all key points; over-priced burgers and drink. (I'd recommend smuggling in your own drink) and all of these delights are reliant on the good old Scottish weather.

Peter Malone

We used to just hang about till they put the barriers up. Cannae really kick you out of the street if you are already there.

Sue Thomson

Never needed tickets years ago.

Andrew J Swanson

Yeah, the biggest sell-out ever - in every meaning

Homelessness

Edinburgh's homelessness crisis set to get worse without increase in government funding, warns council leader

Ruby Young

They need to invest in people, not millions on stupid things like trams that no one can afford to go on. And what is it with all these bike lanes that Nno one goes on? Absolute waste of millions, as now they are taking them down in places!

Elayne Young

I’ve just spoken to a vunerable person crying in the rain who lost his home after being in hospital and can't find a place in a shelter or such. Edinburgh needs to prioritise the needs of vunerable citizens before anything. Edinburgh council presents itself as inclusive but how come so many people slip through the safety net? Ok I understand some folk make that choice and that is personal and should be respected, but believe me the guy I spoke to today did not want to be there begging in floods of tears.

