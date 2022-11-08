Teenagers charged over Bonfire Night events - your views online

A major police operation is under way in Niddrie

Rose Russell

Nothing is going to change unless these young people are made to pay for what they have done. Police, paramedics, firemen are there to help in any emergency. Their jobs are very hard yet the jobs don't finish at the end of the day, they go home thinking about what they have seen and done after their day is over. This behavior has been going on for years, it should have been sorted out years ago.

Kathryn B Burton

Bring back old policing. I was terrifed of them growning up. Where are their parents. I’d be ashamed if that was one of mine.

Aly Mcwilliams

Hope all mums and dads are proud of their Niddroid kids these days. It's not the 80s.

Dzhon Migeeski

Four charges? There were easily 50 there, so 46 of them avoided the police on the night and didn’t get a knock on their door later.

Stuart Winton

And all they will get is a slap on the wrist.

Stuart Young

Waste of public money. The under 25s are above the law.

April McLauchlan

And all they get is a slap on the wrist when they caused injury and damage. They will laugh in your face.

David Boswell

Don’t do it again is all they will say, and they can’t help it - they have had a bad upbringing.

Scott Alexander

Use the water hoses to disperse them and I'm sure they will back down after being hit with high powered water.

Patricia Farquhar

About time the council put a ban on these and try to organise public displays over the areas. Ban shops from selling them, that way our local firemen etc won’t be easy targets. It’s just going to be an ongoing thing every year, unless they put a stop to it.

Stephanie Stevenson

Happens every year, same uproar every year, same police statements every year.

Ian Mcintosh

About time they did away with November 5 and fireworks.

Gail Robb

We did have fireworks with the kids and we bought them from Aldi. They are silent and the kids loved them and my dogs were fine! Maybe the way forward?

Debra Davies

When people start to use fireworks as weapons it is really time to look into where they are sold and who can buy them. I don't think banning them entirely would work, but they should only be sold under licence issued by councils. Proof of event/party date, time and place needed and a large upfront payment for the licence charged. They should not be available to buy in any supermarket that's for sure. At least Sainsburys had the sense to stop selling then a good few years ago.

Ellen Munson Earl

This is why fireworks should be banned and only firework displays allowed.

Jeannie Bridges

The same Neds that are likely responsible for motorbike thefts. Nothing will happen to them as they will be deemed not responsible for their actions because they are under 25 and therefore can be rehabilitated rather than punished – at least according to the Scottish government.

Graeme Robertson

Didn't look or sound like fireworks to me - more like miniature bombs. Who was selling/making these?

Leslie Phillips

Carry On and Harry Potter actor Leslie Phillips has died after battling illness at the age of 98.

Susan Morton

Sad, he seemed a lovely, humorous man.

Anne-Marie Stewart

Such a great character actor. RIP

Cathy Farley

Very sad news as he was a marvellous actor for so many years. A very fine British actor who entertained millions.

Thom Rankin

Sad news he was a fine actor and comedian.

Roger Booth

“Ding Gone”, as the Sun would say.

Donald Walker

RIP Mr Phillips, great actor and comic, another icon gone sadly.

Gillian Brattesani

Met Leslie Phillips about 20 years ago when he was in Jenners. He was an absolute gentleman.

Sue Forsyth

Sad. I liked him, grew up listening to the Navy Lark on the radio!

Dawn Irvine Stroz

A Great actor. A very funny mam who gave me lots of laughs.

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

