Teenagers charged over Bonfire Night events - your views online
Niddrie riots see four teenagers charged and 55 dispersal orders issued
Rose Russell
Nothing is going to change unless these young people are made to pay for what they have done. Police, paramedics, firemen are there to help in any emergency. Their jobs are very hard yet the jobs don't finish at the end of the day, they go home thinking about what they have seen and done after their day is over. This behavior has been going on for years, it should have been sorted out years ago.
Kathryn B Burton
Bring back old policing. I was terrifed of them growning up. Where are their parents. I’d be ashamed if that was one of mine.
Aly Mcwilliams
Hope all mums and dads are proud of their Niddroid kids these days. It's not the 80s.
Dzhon Migeeski
Four charges? There were easily 50 there, so 46 of them avoided the police on the night and didn’t get a knock on their door later.
Stuart Winton
And all they will get is a slap on the wrist.
Stuart Young
Waste of public money. The under 25s are above the law.
April McLauchlan
And all they get is a slap on the wrist when they caused injury and damage. They will laugh in your face.
David Boswell
Don’t do it again is all they will say, and they can’t help it - they have had a bad upbringing.
Scott Alexander
Use the water hoses to disperse them and I'm sure they will back down after being hit with high powered water.
Patricia Farquhar
About time the council put a ban on these and try to organise public displays over the areas. Ban shops from selling them, that way our local firemen etc won’t be easy targets. It’s just going to be an ongoing thing every year, unless they put a stop to it.
Stephanie Stevenson
Happens every year, same uproar every year, same police statements every year.
Ian Mcintosh
About time they did away with November 5 and fireworks.
Gail Robb
We did have fireworks with the kids and we bought them from Aldi. They are silent and the kids loved them and my dogs were fine! Maybe the way forward?
Debra Davies
When people start to use fireworks as weapons it is really time to look into where they are sold and who can buy them. I don't think banning them entirely would work, but they should only be sold under licence issued by councils. Proof of event/party date, time and place needed and a large upfront payment for the licence charged. They should not be available to buy in any supermarket that's for sure. At least Sainsburys had the sense to stop selling then a good few years ago.
Ellen Munson Earl
This is why fireworks should be banned and only firework displays allowed.
Jeannie Bridges
The same Neds that are likely responsible for motorbike thefts. Nothing will happen to them as they will be deemed not responsible for their actions because they are under 25 and therefore can be rehabilitated rather than punished – at least according to the Scottish government.
Graeme Robertson
Didn't look or sound like fireworks to me - more like miniature bombs. Who was selling/making these?
Leslie Phillips
Carry On and Harry Potter actor Leslie Phillips has died after battling illness at the age of 98.
Susan Morton
Sad, he seemed a lovely, humorous man.
Anne-Marie Stewart
Such a great character actor. RIP
Cathy Farley
Very sad news as he was a marvellous actor for so many years. A very fine British actor who entertained millions.
Thom Rankin
Sad news he was a fine actor and comedian.
Roger Booth
“Ding Gone”, as the Sun would say.
Donald Walker
RIP Mr Phillips, great actor and comic, another icon gone sadly.
Gillian Brattesani
Met Leslie Phillips about 20 years ago when he was in Jenners. He was an absolute gentleman.
Sue Forsyth
Sad. I liked him, grew up listening to the Navy Lark on the radio!
Dawn Irvine Stroz
A Great actor. A very funny mam who gave me lots of laughs.
