Lottie Barnden: Wear it Pink to make a point

We are now into the second week of Breast Cancer Awareness month – an important opportunity to raise awareness of breast cancer and fundraise in communities up and down the country so that we can continue to fund vital research into this devastating disease.

Thanks to research, great progress has been made in our understanding of the disease, but Breast Cancer Now’s research has never been more important or more urgently needed.

Lottie Barnden is senior fundraising products manager at Breast Cancer Now

Breast Cancer remains the most common cancer in the UK. Around 700 women across Edinburgh and the Lothians are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and around 150 women in the area devastatingly lose their lives to the disease.

At Breast Cancer Now, our ambition is that by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live – and live well. But to make this a reality we all need to act now.

Breast Cancer Now’s Wear it Pink day will once again unite thousands of people across workplaces schools and communities in the UK to embrace their pinkest outfits in support of our breast cancer research. Taking place on Friday, October 19, it calls on supporters to ditch their everyday colours and pull on some pink to raise money for Breast Cancer Now. Since the first wear it pink event in 2002, more than £31 million has been raised to fund our research and we’re calling on people across Edinburgh and the Lothians to join us again this year and dig out their pink glad rags and fundraise to help stop breast cancer in its tracks.

It’s really easy to get involved in wear it pink, whether at work, at school or at home - you can hold a pink cake sale in the office, organise a pink non-uniform day or have a pink party at home with your friends.

Last year 145 fundraisers across Edinburgh got involved in wear it pink and raised an incredible £19,686 for Breast Cancer Now’s cutting-edge breast cancer research.

As the UK’s largest breast cancer charity our cutting-edge research is focused entirely on breast cancer. Right now, we’re funding around £26.5m worth of ground-breaking research projects, including seven research grants, worth over £2 m, in Scotland. But this is only possible with the help of our amazing supporters. We hope we see lots of people in Edinburgh and the Lothians sign up, pull on some pink, and fundraise for Breast Cancer Now this year.

Together, we will stop breast cancer taking the lives of those we love. Together, we will ensure that everyone who develops breast cancer will live – and live well.

Please join us this October and take part in wear it pink. Visit wearitpink.org for further details and to register for your free fundraising pack.

