Oh the irony of latest Tory attack on Scottish Government – Helen Martin

IT’S getting hard to avoid sniggering at some Tories. Jacob-Rees Mogg lying in a French muse position on the front bench, Boris swinging from a wire, and Theresa May “dancing”.

But although he didn’t look funny, Scottish finance spokesman Murdo Fraser was ironically amusing last week when he described Nicola Sturgeon’s Programme for Government over the next year as a “lacklustre presentation” which was focused on independence.

No government in the UK offers an inspiring programme for the next year as all are entrapped by the Brexit mess, an issue that is down entirely to the Conservative Party and Nigel Farage.

Not only does this disaster take up most of every politician’s time but no one can seriously plan anything until they know where we wind up. And is that going to be Heaven or Hell?

Will we be dealing with US trade agreements? How can our fishermen carry on supplying Spain? With Brexit and necessary environmental issues, where will farmers be? How will our hospitals cope with no EU citizens and lack of medicines?

No wonder Nicola Sturgeon has to consider independence rather than wild-chance policies for the unpredictable year ahead. How strange that a Tory MSP doesn’t get that. Nor did their fellow Scottish Tory MPs have the courage of their greatest senior Westminster Tories who rebelled by voting against no-deal knowing their chance of re-election could be damned.

Those from Scotland just sat on their backsides. Now that’s not so funny. It’s sad.