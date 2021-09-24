Readers' letters: Credit cuts are morally repugnant

Boris Johnson's National Insurance rise and Universal Credit cut will hit tens of thousands of working families (Picture: House of Commons/PA)

Such a cut is morally repugnant and pursued without regard to those who will be impacted. It is one of the most callous and vindictive acts pursued by any government in modern times, with little regard for impacts on the poorest in our society.

There has been no justification for this, no study on the impact of the cuts, and because of the coronavirus crisis and rising fuel and food costs, this will push hundreds of thousands of families into poverty.

Many peoples’ lives and livelihoods still hang in the balance and a choice will have to be made for a number between heating and eating.

The welfare state was founded on the principles of abolishing squalor, want, disease, ignorance and idleness. We are currently very far removed from these well-intentioned principles.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh.

Wind farms not proving reliable

Boris Johnson said the current electricity and gas crisis shows that we must build more wind turbines.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband wants more wind turbines to "meet net zero with affordability and security."

Politicians are out of touch with reality. Affordability? Electricity is 5.6 times more expensive than gas. Security? Fossil fuels this month provided, on average, 55 per cent of our electricity needs, nuclear 16 per cent, renewables 10.6 per cent.

Coal power plants had to be reconnected to stop blackouts. Wind turbines have never provided reliable or cheap electricity.

Politicians must suspend the 12 per cent green levies on our energy bills, cancel constraint payments which have added £1 billion to our electricity bills, re-open gas storage facilities and start shale gas extraction.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow.

Murray’s selective memory on support

By ignoring the fact that SNP is spending hundreds of millions a year in mitigating UK government welfare cuts, Ian Murray is providing a shield for the Tories (News 23 September).

In addition to providing 1140 hours of free early learning and childcare, the Scottish government has helped thousands of low-income families across Scotland through policies including Best Start Grants, Best Start Foods, Scottish Child Payment and free school meals. Also, the School Clothing Grant is worth £698,000 to families in Edinburgh.

Ian Murray goes on to mention a public energy company to help with fuel bills. However, Gordon Brown’s Labour government had 18 years to set up such a body when they earned over £100 billion from Scotland’s oil and gas revenues.

They could have invested some of the money in modernising our shipyards or setting up an oil sovereign wealth fund like Norway.

There would be no energy crisis and food shortages in an independent Scotland as we produce four times the amount of gas we use and export vast amounts of electricity, oil, food and drink.

Mary Thomas, Edinburgh.

Turbine toll on birds

Boris Johnson has some nerve saying that “We trash our habitats again and again” during his recent UN climate speech in New York.

Wind turbines are top choice for politicians to reduce emissions, but studies from 2016 suggest 4.1 million birds and bats are killed by blades annually.

Politicians also subsidise biomass but they don't boast about it as biomass is actually burning trees.