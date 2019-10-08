Rugby World Cup: Don’t under-estimate Scots with a sense of grievance – Vladimir McTavish

My nerves are being shredded by the fate of Scotland – and my nextdoor neighbour – at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, writes Vladimir McTavish.

My next-door neighbour has been on the other side of the world since last month and I sincerely hope I don’t see him for a few more weeks.

Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against the guy, I’ve actually never even met the bloke. It just so happens, that he is a member of the Scotland rugby team out in Japan for the World Cup, so obviously none of us wants him to come home too soon.

I have never been impressed or star-struck when I have met any famous people in showbusiness or television circles, as we all do similar jobs in the same industry.

However, whenever I meet a sporting celebrity, I behave in exactly the same way as my 13-year-old self would have done.

READ MORE: Now Super Typhoon Hagibis has Scotland v Japan game in its sights

READ MORE: John Barclay still a Joker in the Scotland pack but admits being dropped after Ireland game was tough to take

For all I know, he may have recognised me and is very excited by the fact that he lives next door to a comedian who has sold out Carnegie Hall. OK, it was Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline, and it wasn’t the main theatre, it was in the Meeting Room which has a capacity of 35, but hey, it’s still a sell-out at Carnegie Hall.

Anyway, Scotland’s World Cup looks like it is going to come right down to the wire in the final group game against Japan. This nerve-shredding situation was made all the more tense due to a couple of dodgy decisions by the same referee who “cheated” us out of a semi-final place four years ago.

Scotland going into the last game of the group stage in a must-win game? With a sense of grievance? We wouldn’t have it any other way, would we?