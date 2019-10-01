Rugby World Cup: Scotland simply must beat Japan – Angus Robertson

It took a while for Scotland’s Rugby World Cup campaign to get off to winning ways, writes Angus Robertson.

Even against Samoa yesterday the scoreboard seemed stuck on 3-0 for too long in the key pool match.

Then things began to take off in the stifling heat of the Misaki Kobe with a try by Sean Maitland and then Greg Laidlaw.

An impressive long-distance drop goal by Stuart Hogg and two second-half penalty tries helped seal the bonus-point victory for the national side.

Having lost to Ireland in the opening match, our Group A is very unpredictable, especially since our Celtic cousins were surprisingly beaten by hosts Japan.

Only the top two go on to the knockout stage and later this week we should have a better idea of our chances when Ireland take on Russia and Japan host Samoa.

What is beyond doubt is that the future clash between Scotland and Japan will be key. Victory is a must.

