Scotland now a Conservative bastion (take that, Brian Monteith) – John McLellan

Where do we start with the European election fall-out? The UK Conservative Party is in meltdown, but the Scottish party remains in relatively rude health, and who would have thought that from the 1997 wipe-out Scotland is now a redoubt of Conservatism.

Labour is tearing itself apart with the worst Scottish result in memory, two Scottish front benchers have quit but rather than address its problems and it has booted out one of the architects of its past success. The SNP has regained momentum but as the Scottish Greens got nowhere there is no majority for independence-supporting parties.

There doesn’t seem to be anything between a no deal exit which could be politically catastrophic and a second referendum which could be just as bad.

As for the next PM, my money is on the Edinburgh boy who was born to a single mum and put up for adoption: Michael Gove.

Readers might have noticed that this newspaper’s long-standing columnist and former Conservative MSP Brian Monteith was elected as a Brexit party MEP for the North-East, some 14 years after he left the Scottish Conservatives.

Brian has a long relationship with the North-East, having attended Portobello High and living for many years in Mountcastle before relocating to the South of France, but the North-East of England where he won handsomely not so much. Better larn yersel’ the difference between a Mak’em, Pit-Yacker and a Monkey-Hanger quickly, Brian.

It’s the best part of 20 years since the Evening News launched the “Dome of our Own” campaign for an indoor concert and exhibition venue, yet readers must still trek to the Glasgow Hydro to see their favourite acts.

Soon there will be an alternative, not here but the £333m P&J Live arena in Aberdeen. While Edinburgh gets a new 1000-seater concert hall for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Aberdeen’s arena will accomodate 12,500.

There is still no appetite amongst Edinburgh’s decision-makers to deliver a piece of economic and social infrastructure from which everyone will benefit. Maybe it isn’t cultural enough for the Festival City.