Scottish Parliament is losing one of its stars (I don’t mean me) – Kezia Dugdale

Well, it would seem I’ve started a trend in Holyrood.

In a week of lasts for me in the Scottish Parliament, asking my last questions, giving my last speech, watching First Ministers Questions and voting for a final time, my colleague and friend, Tavish Scott MSP also announced he would be stepping down from the Parliament after 20 years of service.

Tavish has an incredible record as a hardworking and diligent constituency MSP for Shetland, and also took up the reigns of Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats between 2008 and 2011, which is no mean task when your home is 350 miles away from the Parliament in Edinburgh.

I’m personally sad to see Tavish leave Scottish politics as I always found him a sensible and consensual figure in the Parliament willing to work with others and always put principal ahead of party political gain. His moving on is a loss to the Parliament as a whole and I know he will be missed right across the chamber.

Our loss is Scottish Rugby’s gain as he goes on to head up external affairs there from August.

Rugby is a major contributor to Edinburgh’s economy and having Tavish there to bring in a fresh perspective will be good news for the city. Bringing more people into the sport as participants and spectators is welcome and investing in venues and training facilities across the city will be crucial over the coming years.

It’s a good thing they have a man who will know exactly how to get things done in their top team.