Six Nations: Twickenham should hold no fear for Scots – leader comment

Twickenham. A place where Scotland haven’t won for 36 years and where the last visit resulted in a thumping 61-21 defeat. Sounds daunting.

And there is a danger that Scotland will retreat into themselves, play safe, hoping to avoid mistakes.

But might not this seemingly impregnable fortress instead be the place where the weight of expectation is lifted completely, where Scotland can rediscover the joy of playing a game that every member of the squad became so good at because they love doing it?

They should remember that, cast any fear from their minds and just ‘play’ in the truest sense of the word.

They should go for that gap, sell that outrageous dummy and make that long, floated pass – just like the glorious one from Finn Russell to Huw Jones the last time the two sides met.

And, just in case anyone has forgotten, that was a Scotland victory by 25-13.

Home advantage is about psychology, mindset. This England team may be good, but they are eminently beatable.

If the Scots play as they did in the second half against Wales, history is there to be made.

