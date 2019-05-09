SNP’s Derek Mackay just hung his own deputy out to dry – John McLellan

Whether you agree with the Scottish Government’s decision on passenger airport tax or not, Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has more brass than Bet Lynch in reversing a policy which only a fortnight ago his deputy Kate Forbes told Edinburgh Airport was definitely going ahead.

The Scottish Government had planned to replace Air Passenger Duty with its own Air Departure Tax at half the rate, which Edinburgh Airport estimated would generate 4,000 jobs and £1 billion, and if airport chief Gordon Dewar was furious at the sudden U-turn, I doubt the highly-regarded Ms Forbes was too chuffed at being hung out to dry by her boss.

Only after receiving new information from the UK government’s Committee on Climate Change was the decision taken, he claimed, but then blamed the UK government because it hadn’t “properly devolved” Air Passenger Duty. Did Mr Mackay not know enough about climate change when striking schoolchildren demonstrated outside Holyrood at the end of March or when protests blocked central Edinburgh on April 15?

It is true cutting airport taxes is incompatible with the SNP’s bandwagon-jumping “Climate Emergency” declaration, but no-one should be fooled into buying the Labour and Green argument it was only a sop to business people. You won’t hear them tell thousands of holidaymakers to pay more for their annual getaway to save the planet.

To cap a bad week for the airport, councillors yesterday rejected its claim that the traffic impact of the new International Business Gateway on Eastfield Road had not been properly assessed. Like the airport’s own breakneck growth?

A-board ban wasn’t meant to cost jobs

The council’s ban on A-board advertising was driven by a belief they were unacceptable obstructions for the visually-impaired but brought little benefit to the businesses.

Six months on and the Federation of Small Businesses is gathering evidence about the impact and one city centre shop has seen turnover drop by 2.6 per cent and footfall by 1.7 per cent after enjoying over two years of continued growth.

Supporters of the ban will probably say the fall can’t just be attributed to the A-Boards ban, but this business is in a basement and obscured by a bus shelter so its board was an important signpost. Such are the small margins in retailing these days that turnover drop represents a staggering 40 per cent profit loss and the proprietor is now considering redundancies. That wasn’t in the plan.

What price car ban?

Judging by the pictures, car-free Sunday in the Old Town certainly quietened the Canongate, with badminton on the High Street; the shuttlecock variety, not three-day eventing which is dangerous on Tarmac and much too privileged.

The council’s new once-a-month car bans on some city centre streets will be good for the economy, claimed housing convener Kate Campbell, but although it might be more pleasant to walk down the Royal Mile without side-stepping selfie-snapping tourists, how many people will spend more money in town just because some roads have no cars?

If you believe in cutting traffic, why pretend it’s about the economy?

Quiet, we’re drinking

Global drinks giant Diageo yesterday got the go-ahead to transform the Fraser’s store on Princes Street into the Johnnie Walker visitor centre which it hopes will match the success of its Guinness Centre in Dublin.

It’s an exciting boost for the West End, but there were fears about noise from a new roof terrace bar at night. Above the Princes Street and Lothian Road junction? Next to Ryan’s, Ghillie Dhu, the Rat Pack, Whigham’s, the Angel’s Share and the Caledonian Hotel? Sshhhhh…