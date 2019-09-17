Solheim Cup: Catriona Matthew masterminds a nail-biting victory – Angus Robertson

Women’s sport keeps on excelling in 2019 with golf’s Solheim Cup surpassing all expectations in recent days at Gleneagles. Europe won a nail-biting victory over the United States 14 points to 13.

Wildcard European pick Suzann Pettersen holed an eight-foot putt on the last green to win the trophy. What an amazing return for the Norwegian, who only came back to the sport this year after having a baby and ranked a lowly 665 in the world.

The victory for Europe is the third from three Solheim contests hosted in Scotland and much is owed to Europe’s Scottish captain Catriona Matthew. We are blessed as a nation and as a continent to have such a talented and inspirational sportswoman.

READ MORE: Solheim Cup: Glory putt repays Catriona Matthew’s faith in Suzann Pettersen

READ MORE: Suzann Pettersen quits golf moments after Solheim Cup-winning putt

Edinburgh-born Catriona (pictured) grew up in East Lothian, learning to play golf on the Children’s Course and North Berwick West Links. She has had a remarkable international career and is herself a past three-time Solheim Cup winner.

Congratulations to Catriona Mathew, all the players, caddies and support staff for Team Europe as well as the event sponsors Aberdeen Standard Investments and all at the superlative venue Gleneagles. Next stop in the biannual competition is Toledo in 2021.