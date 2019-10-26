Some advice for my love-sick seven-year-old – Hayley Matthews

Young love can be painful

I’ve had a very upset and sad little boy on my hands this week and it’s all down to a girl.

Yes at seven years of age, girls are breaking his heart already and he’s not quite sure how to handle it.

I have a beautiful child who loves to show affection and he’s really a little snuggle bug at heart. He loves to be around girls and I think he quite enjoys the attention that is reciprocated. He’s been head over heels for a few months now with a girl and I’ve played it down as I think seven is quite young to start the whole girlfriend chat but he’s needed some advice as she’s now made up a handshake with another boy.

Oh how beautifully simple it all is at that age and how sweet is young love. I’ve been struggling what to advise and he’s honestly been like a bear with a sore head so I’ve had to step up to the mark.

My advice, for what it’s worth, has been for him to make sure he’s cracking out the jokes, being fun to be around and making sure that his handshakes are better than the other kids’. I’ve also told him to be nice to her, respect her and be his happy usual self.