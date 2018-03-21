Steve Cardownie: Alexa’s quiz is seriously addictive

I recently purchased a wi-fi and bluetooth speaker with “Alexa” and immediately started using it as soon as it was hooked up.

Being able to issue voice instructions such as “play some Smokey Robinson” or “what is the weather like today” is a novelty that I predict will take some time to wear off.

However, given that it has access to limitless information, it can also prove to be an invaluable educational tool. It can also entertain the listener by telling jokes or playing quiz games.

I have been playing a game with my son called “true or false”, in which Alexa puts five questions to each player and provides a total when the game finishes.

This game has now taken over our household and I am forever having to pick up the gauntlet thrown down by my son.

I grant you that it is all good fun, but I now find myself counting the minutes until he goes to bed when, in the words of Tony Hadley, I can spend time “listening to Marvin all night long” and by the way Alexa, I know this much is true!