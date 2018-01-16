Steve Cardownie: Biker mayhem is no way to remember the dead

What a shame that an event staged at the weekend in memory of David McGarvey, who was killed on Boxing Day when his motorcycle collided with a parked car should be marred by the thoughtless actions of some so-called participants.

The “ride out” was to provide an opportunity for bikers throughout the city to pay their respects to David and many did just that.

However some used the opportunity as an excuse to go careering through streets on their motorbikes in the east and north of the city, bringing mayhem – two pedestrians suffered minor injuries and “thousands of pounds’ worth” of damage was said to have been caused to sports pitches – to peaceful neighbourhoods.

On top of the mindless individual who trashed a memorial in Leith to Shaun Woodburn the day after it was established, this reminds us that no cause is sacred to those that would seek self-gratification at the expense of others, no matter the cost.

The actions of those miscreants should not and will not tarnish the tributes paid to the two young men who died in such tragic circumstances.

