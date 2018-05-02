Steve Cardownie: Council musical chairs could become serious problem

The council housekeeping staff are being kept on their toes at the moment.

They have to rearrange the seats for the full council meeting taking place tomorrow and with the independents increasing their representation by 100 per cent – going from one to two with another group losing two in the process – chairs and desks will have to be moved.

READ MORE: Senior councillor Gavin Barrie quits SNP

To some commentators, this is all good knockabout stuff and whilst this is understandable, if it continues it could lead to major political control issues in the future which could have serious consequences for the administration of the city.

It is imperative that what stability there was in the City Chambers is restored and soon, otherwise seating arrangements may have to be reviewed again.

And the repercussions next time are not likely to be confined to press lampooning!

READ MORE: John McLellan: House of Cards in kilts – SNP backstabbers are no joke