Steve Cardownie: How I lost and ‘won’ at World Cup and Highland games

I, along with my family, took advantage of the great weather by going to the Highland Games in the picturesque town of Forres last Saturday and witnessed a bumper crowd enjoying themselves in the sunshine.

It had been some time since I had been to the Games and was immediately caught up in the atmosphere provided by the competitors and spectators alike.

The skirl of the pipes could be heard throughout the ground as bands and pipers were competing in, or practising for, the various competitions in the programme.

READ MORE: A history of Scottish Highland Games

The games are big business, bringing approximately £25 million to the Scottish economy, with 80 events being held annually attracting more than 150,000 visitors.

On my way around the perimeter, I stopped at a tombola stall and spent £5 on tickets with only one turning out to be a winner.

As I surveyed the heavily laden table of prizes comprised of a vast array of goodies, I was anticipating picking up a bottle of “Scottish produce“ and was indeed presented with a large bottle, which was unfortunately bereft of “the amber nectar” but was full of mineral water. Mineral water! At a Highland Games! I ask you!

READ MORE: A guide to the 2018 Highland Games in Scotland and why you should go to one

Thinking that my luck could only improve, I ambled off to the nearest pub to watch another “game” on the telly.

Having placed a decent wager on the team in yellow, I was already counting my winnings – the rest is history! Ho-hum.