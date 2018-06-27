Steve Cardownie: My heartfelt gratitude for the NHS

As we approach the 70th anniversary of the NHS next month, I felt that it was appropriate to record my appreciation of the treatment that I have received at my local clinic and the Western General Hospital since my wee setback earlier this year.

From when I was diagnosed to the setting of the date for my treatment, I have not failed to be impressed by the attitude and understanding shown by all the staff I have encountered.

I am aware the NHS is facing some serious issues at present and not all patients have been satisfied with the service they have received, which has been the subject of media reports and copious column inches in newspapers with details of cancelled operations and funding issues getting a fair airing.

But NHS “horror stories” get more press attention than complimentary examples of exemplary treatment which may be down to satisfied patients not heralding their experiences in a fashion that would be deemed newsworthy.

I am certain that the vast majority of people who come into contact with the health services have nothing but admiration for the work undertaken by the staff, often in the most trying circumstances, and the care and understanding that they show when dealing with difficult situations.

I for one (and may I be so presumptuous to speak for others) would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all NHS staff – their efforts are much appreciated and valued by so many.

