Steve Cardownie: TV commentator couldn’t contain glee over German woes

Like many readers I settled down last Saturday to watch the World Cup game between Germany and Sweden and was soon engrossed in an absorbing contest.

However I found myself getting more and more frustrated as the match wore on due to the inane comments made by the TV commentator. Germany needed to win to leave themselves with a chance of progressing to the knock-out stages but with the score at 1-1 they had a man sent of with eight minutes plus stoppage time to go, which made their prospects of doing so a tad more difficult.

The commentator sounded almost orgasmic as he gleefully informed us that such a situation as this had never happened before. The World Cup holders had never failed to progress from the group stages in the following tournament and the fact that Germany might prove to be the first filled him with unconstrained joy, not least I suspect because England’s chances would no doubt be enhanced by Germany’s elimination.

He invited us to imagine what the headlines would be in the German newspapers the next morning, regaling us with a list of cities such as Munich, Berlin and Hamburg where the populace would be distraught at the German football team’s demise.

But football is “a funny old game” and in 95th minute Tony Kroos scored a fabulous goal from the edge of the box, which left the keeper flapping in mid-air. So with seconds left Germany led 2-1 and their future interest in the competition was all but secure.

Cue the same commentator who informed us that you can never write Germany off! Pardon? He has just spent the last 13 minutes or so doing just that with his so-called objective commentary.

His bias was laid bare and should come as no surprise as we have witnessed this time and time again. Although predictable his prejudice was no less unpalatable. My compatriots at our favourite “watering hole” usually ask for the volume to be turned up during games but now, at the end of our tether, we requested it be turned off!

Hot tip for a friend

A mate of mine recently asked me what were the benefits of having a thermos flask so I told him that it kept hot things hot and cold things cold. He bought one that afternoon and before setting off work the next morning he half filled it with tomato soup and put in an ice-lolly.