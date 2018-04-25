Steve Cardownie: We need to raise the bar in care homes

Recently I was given the opportunity to take a guided tour around the new Northcare Manor care home at Meggetgate by William Sawers, a company director.

He told me that Northcare is working closely with the Dementia Services Development Centre at the University of Stirling to achieve an award in design for people living with dementia as they strive to ensure that every “client” is treated with the utmost respect and dignity and every individual receiving a package tailored to their specific needs.

The care home has its own beauty salon and bistro with dining rooms on every floor and accompanying lounges. It also boasts a 60-seat cinema and a cocktail bar! There are also extensive themed gardens and a small animal farm that surround the buildings.

READ MORE: Care home where gran died should close for good, says family

Eighty staff have just been recruited locally and those that require it are undergoing appropriate training. So, as with most care homes, career opportunities are available.

The private sector is often in a position where it can invest heavily in such a venture whereas the public sector is bedevilled with budget constraints which limits its capabilities but, if care homes such as this ‘raise the bar’ and competitors follow suit, it might lead to an overall improvement in our residential provision for those who need it most.

William informed me that Northcare is determined to work closely with the local community and he hopes that their forthcoming open day next Wednesday, where tours will be given and refreshments provided, will prove to be successful.

READ MORE: Euan McGrory: Another alarm call in the care crisis