Steve Cardownie: When life mirrors Only Fools and Horses

As the city centre filled up with visitors intent on enjoying the festivities on offer, a well-known West End bar decided to provide some entertainment for its customers by putting on some live music last Saturday lunchtime.

While the group were setting up to play their set of contemporary hits and Christmas carols, one of the regulars enquired as to who they were. On being informed that they were a string quartet, Disco Dave immediately responded with the question: “And how many of there are you?”

If it had not been played out live in front of our very own eyes, we could have been forgiven for thinking that we were witnessing a scene from “Only Fools and Horses” with Trigger to the fore!

READ MORE: ‘Lost’ episode of Fools and Horses to air for first time