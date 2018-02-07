Susan Dalgety: A school trip to Krispy Kreme?!

I don’t often tell tales out of school, but this particular one has left a bad taste in my mouth.

Our six-year-old grandson has just returned from a school trip to Krispy Kreme.

His parents had to pay a £7 fee so that he could spend a couple of hours in the doughnut shop, during school hours.

Call me old fashioned, but I thought school trips were supposed to have an educational element to them. And that we were supposed to be weaning our children off junk food, and encouraging them to eat healthily.

Surely neither laudable aspirations can be met by a visit to a doughnut factory.

So what did the young man learn? “Nothing,” he spluttered, through a large mouthful of chocolate-smeared, sugar-laden doughnut.

But Krispy Kreme definitely gained from the trip, with several opportunities to promote their sugary brand to scores of parents and their impressionable children. Their PR team is definitely top of the class.

