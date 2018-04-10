Susan Dalgety: Barbie Cruella de Ville gives Scotland a bad name in US

Former Edinburgh school girl Louise Linton is a seriously dumb blonde.

The failed travel writer and former actress, who has the look of someone who may have overdosed on face fillers, is now the wife of Donald Trump’s Finance Secretary, banker Steve Mnuchin.

She got herself into some very hot water recently after boasting about her £10,000 designer outfit on social media.

She then dissed an ordinary mum for daring to describe her showing-off as deplorable. “Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband?” Louise shrilled in response.

She followed that up a few weeks later by posing provocatively in head-to-toe black leather with a sheet of new dollar bills bearing her husband’s name, looking for all the world like a Barbie Cruella de Ville.

Mrs Mnuchin has just given an interview where she blames her nasty, narcissicistic behaviour on her low self-esteem. We believe you Louise, honestly, we do.

Isn’t a crying shame that the two of the most notorious Scots in America right now are Linton and Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Louise Linton blames ‘low self-esteem’ for rash social media post