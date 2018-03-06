Susan Dalgety: Charmaine Laurie shows women really are better drivers

There are still some unreconstructed blokes out there who think it is hilarious to make fun of women drivers.

Their jokes are so old, and so bad, they are not worth repeating here, suffice to say the lads will now have to find a new subject for their schoolboy humour.

Step forward Charmaine Laurie, the now famous Lothian Buses driver whose superb driving skills avoided a tragedy last week.

Footage of her calm, professional handling of what could have been a very serious incident has gone viral.

The dashcam film of Charmaine coolly manoeuvring her double-decker round a car facing the wrong way, in a snowstorm, will stand as a permanent reminder of something we had all long suspected. Yes, even men.

Women really are better drivers.

