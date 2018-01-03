Susan Dalgety: Kilted Colin Firth would be a sight to see in Marriage

Have you made your New Year resolution yet? Usually I don’t bother as I know my lack of will-power means that any promise to reduce my red wine intake, or lose a few pounds, will end in ignominious failure before the end of January.

However, this year I have broken my self-imposed rule and resolved to read Marriage by Susan Ferrier.

Ms Ferrier was a 19th century novelist, Edinburgh born and bred. Marriage, her first novel published in 1818, was as popular as Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice back in the day.

I consider myself to be reasonably well read, but I am ashamed to admit I had not heard of Ms Ferrier until a few days ago, when I read of Val McDermid’s project to promote forgotten women writers.

Now I have heard of Ms McDermid, and read most of her books, so if she recommends a novel, it must be worth a try.

According to the National Library of Scotland, Marriage tells the tale of English heiress Lady Juliana who, after eloping with impoverished Scot Henry Douglas, has to adjust to life in a run-down castle in the Highlands.

If there are any TV producers out there looking for a new project, Marriage would make the perfect period drama to brighten our dreich Sunday nights. I wonder what Colin Firth looks like in a kilt?