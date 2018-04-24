Susan Dalgety: Queen to have tea with world’s biggest Twitter troll

I note another President is planning a visit to Scotland.

Yes, the leader of the free world and top Twitter troll, Donald John Trump, is threatening to pop into Balmoral for a cup of tea with the Queen later in the year.

Poor Her Maj. Not only did she have to sit through a very strange 92nd birthday concert at the weekend – would you subject your gran to a duet by Sting and Shaggy? – it seems she is now going to have to entertain Trump.

She had a famously warm rapport with the Obamas, but I am not so sure she and the 45th President will hit it off in quite the same way, even if Trump is half-Scottish.

