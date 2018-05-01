Susan Dalgety: Supermarket merger plan is like Salmond becoming a Tory

The news couldn’t be more shocking than if Alex Salmond denounced nationalism and declared himself a true blue Tory.

Asda and Sainsbury’s are set to merge. Two of our biggest supermarkets, with their own distinct personalities and customer base, want to join forces to become one big superstore.

There is bound to be a lot of opposition against this £12 billion mega deal, not least because of the potential loss of jobs, but to be honest it leaves me cold.

Like millions of other happy shoppers, I have recently discovered the delights of the two German interlopers, Mr Lidl and Mr Aldi.

When I first ventured into their simple stores, I was taken aback by what I saw as a lack of choice and the distinctly downmarket décor.

But as my weekly budget shrank, I began to see the appeal of the discount supermarket. Now I won’t shop anywhere else.

And it is not just because I save around £30 a week by not popping into the 24-hour Tesco up the road.

It is because shopping at Lidl and Aldi is so much easier than navigating one of the big four.

There are only six aisles. There are two types of tomato ketchup. One very cheap. One expensive brand. Both taste fine.

There are no BOGOF scams. No recipe cards. Just straightforward food and good value wine, with a regular surprise in the middle aisle.

So while Asda and Sainsbury’s may think that big is better, we shoppers know better.

And the customer is always right.