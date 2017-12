I’m thinking of starting a campaign to have Boxing Day renamed ‘Why Are The Instructions In Finnish?’ Day. Or ‘Teaching Mum How To Work The Tech She Got For Christmas Day’.

I might consider ‘What Exactly Is It? Day’. It’s a day now dedicated to sorting out whatever it was you bought in a panic or in John Lewis, which pretty often comes to the same thing.

It used to be Battery Buying Day, when the Light Up Tracy Island proved to use as much power as a medium class frigate, but times have changed.